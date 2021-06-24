According to Japanese sources, the Toyota GR86 will soon welcome a Lexus derivative that would be given the model name UC, short for Urban Coupé. That would be the third variation on the same sports car theme, because the GR86 is actually a Subaru BRZ with different bumpers and a different badge. They rely on the same chassis, the same interior and the same body.

And on the same 2.4 liter power source, a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that is now good for 235 hp and 250 Nm. Only the new BRZ is no longer offered in Europe, the Toyota GR86 will soon come to our regions.

Hybrid boxer power?

It is not at all clear which recipe that Lexus UC would follow, because those Japanese sources mention a hybrid powertrain. It would be based on the 2.4 liter boxer engine from the BRZ/GR86, but develop more power thanks to electrical assistance. It may be a mild hybrid set-up, although a so-called self-charging system is also possible.

It will not be a copy-paste story, according to the rumours. Although that Lexus UC would build on the foundations of the BRZ/GR86, in addition to a modified drive unit, it also had an extended chassis. And about a specific body design. It sounds nice, but we remain skeptical. We are also still waiting for the F version of the Lexus LC…

Source: Spyder7