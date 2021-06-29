LEVC stands for the London EV Company, a British constructor owned by the Geely group and known as the supplier of typical London taxis. With the e-Camper, they are now responding to the rapidly growing segment of motorhomes, a trend that has received extra wind in its sails due to the restrictive corona measures of the past year and a half.

The LEVC e-Camper comes with a plug-in hybrid drive unit that includes a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine of Volvo origin (the Swedish manufacturer also belongs to the Geely umbrella group) that functions as a range extender for the 150 hp electric motor. The battery pack has a capacity of 31 kWh, which translates into an autonomy of 489 kilometers. The 100% electric range is 98 kilometers.

V2L and price

The LEVC e-Camper is designed to accommodate 4 people and has a folding roof under which you can sleep. As is common with campers in 2021, the interior comes with a folding table, a lot of storage options, an electric kitchen and swivel front seats. The kitchen unit is located along the side, which immediately explains why the LEVC e-Camper sticks to a side sliding door. The batteries have so-called vehicle-to-load functionalities, so that you can use the camper as a power source.

To make the plug-in hybrid campervan more interesting, LEVC provides a lot of personalization options for those who prefer to avoid the direct link with the London Cab. This e-Camper is not cheap, count about 73,000 euros before taxes.