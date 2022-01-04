Owners of vehicles registered in the State of São Paulo can already check the value of the Tax on Ownership of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) for 2022. The query can be made across the entire banking network, at ATMs, internet banking and banking applications. cell phone provided by banks, just inform the Renavan number.

In addition, you can check the tax amount directly on the portal from the Department of Finance and Planning, using the Renavan number and the vehicle’s license plate.

+ IPVA, DPVAT and new CNH: what changes for the driver in 2022?

For this year, São Paulo will have an unprecedented package of discounts. Used vehicle owners who pay the tax in advance, in a single installment, in January, will receive a 9% discount. For those who pay the tax in full in February, or prefer to pay it in installments, the reduction will be 5%.

For owners of 0 km vehicles, the discount remains at 3% in payment until the fifth day of the invoice, and those who prefer can also pay in five installments, without discount. Owners must observe the expiration calendar by the end of the vehicle’s license plate. Check it out below:

Licensing

The taxpayer who wishes can also opt for advance licensing and make the payment regardless of the final license plate number. For this it is necessary to pay off all vehicle debts, including IPVA and, if applicable, traffic fines.

