This Wednesday night (15), the plenary of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) approved the Bill 868/2021, which increases from three to five times the installment of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax ( IPVA) 2022.

In addition, the project exempts disabled people and people with autism spectrum disorder, whether moderate, severe or very serious, from paying the tax. Before, the legislation only granted IPVA exemption to those with a severe or profound degree. The condition will have to be proven by a biopsychosocial assessment carried out by a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary team.

+ IPVA: tax should become more expensive across the country in 2022

For the state government, the expansion of the installment of the IPVA is necessary, because, in the last year, the used cars were overvalued, making the tax more expensive. In relation to the rate, the rate remains the same: 4% for passenger vehicles; 2% for motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, tricycles and quadricycles; 2% for single-cabin pickup trucks with capacity for up to three passengers; 2% for buses and minibuses; and 1.5% for trucks.

The approved project also reduces the IPVA rate from 4% to 1% for vehicles intended for rental, which belong to car rental companies, as long as they have been registered in the State of São Paulo. Payment can be made by credit card or Pix, the Central Bank’s payment system.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?