Formula 1 is preparing to face a world full of unknowns after the high-tension final of 2021: the decisive changes to the technical regulations, which will come into force from the season that kicks off in March, could in fact upset the cards on the table , without however excluding, at the same time, the possibility of witnessing any other type of scenario. Knowing now what will actually happen is more than ever an undertaking bordering on the impossible. What is known, on the contrary, are the contractual deadlines of almost all pilots who will take part in the next championship, with some of them getting closer and closer to the moment of truth.

Many of them, in fact, will see the end of their agreement at the end of 2022, with their performances that could prove decisive for the continuation of their career in their respective teams. Conversely, a possible flop would materialize the risk of a transfer elsewhere, not even counting a departure from Formula 1. The drivers currently expiring their contract in 2022 are Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon, Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin, Sergio Perez, Guan Yu Zhou and Yuki Tsunoda.

Nourished the category of pilots who have signed contracts expiring at the end of 2023, also here with different scenarios ready to materialize for better or for worse. In this regard, the two main protagonists of the 2021 World Cup are included in this special list: both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are in fact linked – respectively to Red Bull and Mercedes – until 2023. While the new world champion, who has been with Milton Keynes since 2016, could seriously extend his deal, the speech is totally uncertain for the English rival. The latter, who has not yet clearly expressed his intentions for the immediate future after what happened in the Abu Dhabi GP, could still continue – on paper – up to 39 years, with the possibility of beating Schumacher’s world title record. and, at the same time, to start at the end of his career always driven by Mercedes engines. Moreover, among the top drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris: while the Monegasque will continue in Maranello until 2024 (although exit clauses linked to the performance of Ferrari will be evaluated), the British holds the momentary record of signing the longest contract of the entire starting grid, expected until 2025.

Pilot Team Expiration Hamilton Mercedes 2023 Russell Mercedes 2023 Verstappen Red Bull 2023 Perez Red Bull 2022 Leclerc Ferrari 2024 Sainz Ferrari 2022 * Norris McLaren 2025 * Ricciardo McLaren 2023 * Or with Alpine 2024 Alonso Alpine 2022 Gasly AlphaTauri 2023 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2022 * Vettel Aston Martin 2022 Stroll Aston Martin Stranger Latifi Williams 2022 Albon Williams 2022 Bottas Alfa Romeo 2024 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2022 Schumacher Haas 2022 Mazepin Haas 2022

* with options