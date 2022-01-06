For the second year in a row, the Recording Academy has decided to postpone Grammy awards due to the health measures taken due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The final statement came as a surprise, as it was released after a spokesperson for the event denied the possible postponement.

The 2022 Grammy gala was expected to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles. However, a representative from the Academy has now confirmed that the gala has been postponed to a new date yet to be determined.

“After careful consideration and discussion with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.” the statement emphasized.

The document also noted: “The health and safety of the members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, the show’s celebration on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We hope to celebrate the greatest night of music at a future date, which will be announced soon, “concluded the organization.

Part of the statement that the Recording Academy shared on social networks. Photo: Instagram / Recording Academy

What did the spokesperson say previously?

Since Monday, January 3, different platforms globally began to report that the next edition of the Grammy Awards could be canceled due to the increase in infections from the omicron variant. However, the spokesperson for the gala spoke out publicly and pointed out that this would be nothing more than speculation.

Speculation before the spokesman’s first statement. Photo: Twitter / Chart Data

How did the postponement rumor start?

The Billboard platform was one of the first to talk about a possible postponement. This same medium pointed out that various sources had stated that this year’s awards would be postponed to a later date. In addition, he stressed that a source with “direct knowledge” told the outlet that the delay was feasible.

Billboard was the first source to talk about a possible postponement. Photo: Twitter / Billboard

Hours later, the representative of the event came out to testify and affirmed that this would not be true. He also invited the media not to make “speculation caused by an unidentified source.”