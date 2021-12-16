The Fiat Scudo 2022 is new, but then again it is not. After all, it is a Citroën Jumpy/Peugeot Expert with a reworked muzzle, a proven recipe that has also been used for the current Opel Vivaro or the Toyota ProAce. All these compact vans are on the EMP2 platform of ex-PSA. At Fiat, the new Scudo is the replacement for the Talento, which briefly broke with tradition and was based on the Renault Trafic.

Like its Stellantis cousins, the Scudo is available with a diesel engine (in this case a 1.5 with 102 or 120 hp or a two-liter with 145 or 177 hp), but also with a fully electric drive. van, after the E-Ducato) includes a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor, combined with a 50 or 75 kWh battery pack, in the latter case with a WLTP range of 330 km. AC charging can be done at 11 kW, fast charging on a DC charger can be up to 100 kW, with which the largest battery can be charged to 80% in three quarters of an hour.

Different configurations

The Fiat Scudo can again be ordered as a panel van, as a chassis cab, as a ‘crew cab’ (with two rows of seats with side windows and a closed load space behind it) or as a Combi. The latter can transport up to nine passengers and is therefore ideal for (very) large families or for providers of shuttle services. Those who want something more passenger-car-like luxury and decoration can wait for the Ulysse, the Fiat counterpart of the Citroën SpaceTourer, Opel Zafira Life, Peugeot Traveler and Toyota ProAce Verso.

As a good van, the Scudo is available in different body lengths: 4.61 metres, 4.96 meters and 5.31 metres, with a load volume of 4.6, 5.3 or 6.1 cubic meters for the pure van version respectively. The towing capacity is 1 ton, regardless of the version (including for the E-Scudo). And, as befits a modern delivery van, the Scudo can also count on contemporary driver assistance systems, such as traffic sign recognition, an automatic emergency braking function or a lane assistant, as well as a head-up display. Fiat also promises a passenger-car-like driving position and ditto handling.

It is not yet known when the new Fiat Scudo 2022 will be in the Belgian showrooms, nor is it known how much it will cost.