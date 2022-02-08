New York.- Sales of purely battery-powered cars rose in the United States, Europe and China last year, while deliveries of fossil fuel vehicles stagnated. Demand for electric cars is so strong that automakers require buyers to make deposits months in advance. And some models effectively sold out for the next two years.

Battery-powered cars are having a make-or-break moment and will enter the mainstream this year when automakers start selling electric versions of one of Americans’ favorite types of vehicles: pickup trucks. Its arrival represents the biggest revolution in the auto industry since Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908 and could have far-reaching consequences for factory workers, businesses and the environment. Tailpipe emissions are among the biggest contributors to climate change.

While electric vehicles still make up a small slice of the market (nearly 9 percent of new cars sold globally last year were electric, down from 2.5 percent in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency), their rapid growth could make 2022 the year the march of battery-powered cars becomes unstoppable, erasing any doubt that the internal combustion engine is teetering toward obsolescence.

The proliferation of electric cars will improve air quality and help curb global warming. The air in Southern California is already a bit cleaner thanks to the popularity of electric vehicles there. And the boom is rare good news for President Biden, who has struggled to advance his climate agenda in Congress.