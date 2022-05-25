Ecobonus auto 2022 at the start: who is entitled to, how to apply and how much it is. The Business Guide

After a long wait, the fateful day has arrived: from today, Wednesday 25 Maythousands of Italians will be able to apply for the bonus for the purchase of cars, motorcycles and vehicles low-emission commercials.

In fact, the platform has been active since this morning ecobonus.mise.gov.itmanaged by Invitalia, which allows concessions to book directly incentivesor the contributions for the purchase of new non-polluting vehicles, cars and motorcycles.

But what is it specifically about? L’ecobonus is in fact the measure promised by Put, the Ministry of Economic Development, which offers grants for the purchase of low-emission vehicles. The goal is precisely to reduce the environmental and polluting impact of obsolete vehicles.

Auto bonus, resources in the field

