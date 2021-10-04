Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has upset the drafting of this year’s calendar with health restrictions imposed by various countries, the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will end on 12 December with the Abu Dhabi stage, which will represent the 22nd test of the championship in progress. Thanks to the delicate issue of coronavirus, Formula 1 therefore failed to achieve the goal of 23 total appointments, which could, however, be fixed for the next one world 2022.

For the upcoming season, in fact, the president and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, announced a Sky Sports the intention to schedule a record schedule. Never in the history of F1 had such a high number of appointments been reached: but that’s not all. In addition to this aspect, the manager from Imola would also like to close the 2022 championship in mid-November, avoiding the overlap with the World Cup in Qatar exceptionally scheduled for a winter period.

In addition to the duration and the number of GPs, Domenicali also added another aspect inherent to the Sprint Qualifying, whose appointments could increase compared to the three events scheduled for this season: “The calendar will consist of 23 races – he has declared – and I can say that we will not excessively extend the new format that foresees the Sprint Qualification on Saturday. It is something that we want to keep for more or less a third of the races to distribute the opportunity to collect prizes and points on specific circuits which, as you know, can make a difference ”. In any case, all the news related to the next championship will be unveiled no earlier than October 15, the day in which the official presentation of the 2022 calendar is expected.