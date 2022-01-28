The first images of the renewed BMW 8 Series had already reassured us: the 2022 update steers away from the contested XL grid that characterizes the M3 and M4. And that also applies to the facelift of the BMW M8 Competition, which remains available as a Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé. If you still want to be in the spotlight, you can opt for a grille with so-called ‘Iconic Glow’. The function introduced on the BMW X6 illuminates the grille and creates a special effect during nighttime parades.

The most important change compared to its predecessor, which was only introduced in 2019, can be found inside, although you should also look very closely here: the central touch screen of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional grows slightly from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. There is also a new finish for the sports seats, a combination that combines Merino leather with Alcantara (Sakhir Orange).

8 new colors

The 2022 BMW M8 will introduce 8 new body colours, one paint shade more expressive than the other.

Skyscraper Gray Metallic

Brookline Green Metallic

Isle of Man Green Metallic

Tanzanite Blue Metallic (BMW Individual)

Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic (BMW Individual)

Frozen Pure Gray Metallic (BMW Individual)

Frozen Deep Gray Metallic (BMW Individual)

Frozen Deep Green Metallic (BMW Individual)

Also new: the option ‘M lights Shadow Line’ and the 20-inch wheels with star-shaped spoke design.

Still bloody fast

This facelift does not touch the subcutaneous technology of the BMW M8 Competition. Under the hood you will again find a pressure-fed 4.4 liter V8 that puts 625 hp and 750 Nm on all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The active M differential is located between the rear wheels. Although the M8 weighs in at about 2 tons, that mighty M-power makes for splitting acceleration.

0-100 km/h: 3.2 seconds (BMW M8 Coupe)

0-200 km/h: 10.6 seconds (BMW M8 Coupe)

Top speed: 305 km/h with optional M Driver’s Package

You can order the renewed BMW M8 Competition from March 2022.