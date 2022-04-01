All the requirements to obtain the 2022 Bill Bonus: how to apply on the INPS portal and what is the ISEE cap required

After the last Energy Decree of 21 March, the possibilities for people to take advantage of the bonus for electricity and gas widened. The bonus bills 2022, from 1 April until 31 December, will guarantee more discounts on bills.

What are the requirements to get it? Anyone with a ISEE as far as 12,000 eurosregardless of whether their contract is with the free energy market or with the national electricity service.

On March 30, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, better known as Areraspoke of a 10.2% drop in energy and 10% in gas.

How to get the 2022 bill bonus?

As already mentioned, all those who have an ISEE of less than 12,000 euros will be able to apply. It will be enough to present the single self-certificationthat you feel the economic hardship on the Myinps portal.

The site contains the pre-filled ISEE, which is necessary to send the application. Alternatively, you can call the call center at 803 164 from a landline phone or 06 164 164 from a mobile phone.

It will then be INPS a transmit all data necessary for the Single Buyer in collaboration with the Energy Regulatory Authority. In conclusion, everything will also be transmitted to the its suppliers of energy and gas, which they will deal with apply the discount in subsequent bills.

A measure for families in need

Citizens will therefore be able to enjoy enhanced measures against the dear bills. The new Decree aims to respond to the emergency caused by the increase in prices, both those relating to energy and those relating to petrol and diesel.

The resources that will be used to finance the bonuses destined for families. Before April 1st, the ISEE ceiling for the bill bonus was 8,265 euros, now it has been decided to raise the maximum ceiling up to 12,000 euros.