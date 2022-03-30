Bicycle bonus 2022, what you need to know: who is entitled to, how much is it worth, how to apply. The bicycle bonus or mobility bonus is a tax credit, which must be used within three years and which is recognized in the maximum amount of 750 euros in favor of those subjects who have incurred expenses for the purchase of bicycles, including pedal assisted bicycles, vehicles for electric micro-mobility such as scooters, hoverboards and segways and the use of sharing mobility services in the period between 1 August and 31 December 2020 recalls Studio Cataldi.

Purpose of the bonus

The measure was introduced with the aim of encouraging sustainable forms of transport that guarantee the right to mobility of people in urban areas in the face of the limitations to local public transport operated by local authorities to deal with the epidemiological emergency of coronavirus in particular. And to facilitate and make the use of bicycles safer, the Highway Code was also amended.

Mobility bonus: who owns it

The bicycle bonus is only for those who have complied with all the conditions required by art. 44, paragraph 1 septies of the Relaunch Decree or:

who have delivered for scrapping, together with the purchase of a vehicle with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, a second vehicle of category M1 falling within those provided for by paragraph 1032 of article 1 of the law of 30 December 2018, n. 14;

who in the period between 1 August 2020 and 31 December 20202 have purchased bicycles, including electric ones (also known as e-bikes or pedal assisted), scooters or similar vehicles or have bought season tickets for public transport or have made use of them, to move, to shared or sustainable mobility services (car sharing).

How the 2022 mobility bonus works

The 2022 mobility bonus can be used as a tax credit to reduce the taxes due in the tax return. It is possible to benefit from it no later than the 2022 tax period.

Those who are entitled to it must therefore indicate in the tax return that refers to the tax period 2021 or 2022 the amount of credit to which they are entitled. If the tax credit indicated in the tax return that refers to the tax period 2021 is not used in whole or in part, it is possible to report the residue in the tax return for the year 2022.

Bicycle bonus 2022: how to request it

The bicycle bonus can only be requested electronically through:

the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website;

the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency.

The taxpayer or one of the persons in charge of transmitting the declarations contemplated by art. 3, paragraph 3 of Presidential Decree no. 322/1998, namely: chartered accountants, accountants, commercial experts, labor consultants, tax assistance centers for companies, employees and pensioners, trade union associations between entrepreneurs, subjects registered in the roles of experts and experts held by the chambers of commerce , industry, crafts and agriculture for the tax sub-category.

Application for the mobility bonus

To request the bonus, it is necessary to present the specific form prepared by the Revenue Agency, entitled “Application for the recognition of the tax credit for the expenses incurred for the purchase of sustainable mobility vehicles and services”.

Once the application has been submitted, the system issues a receipt with which it certifies that the application has been accepted or rejected, specifying the specific reasons.

When to apply for the mobility bonus

The application for the 2022 mobility bonus can be sent starting from 13 April 2022 until 13 May 2022. One month of time available and within which it is also possible to send a new application, which replaces the one previously transmitted or to send the waiver of the tax credit, using the same form. In this case it is sufficient to cross the box contained in the appropriate “waiver” box.