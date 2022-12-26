In the last days of the year many things are thought, My best wish is that humanity is well, that we learn the art of being good people

2022 has gone fast, as we advance in age we feel that the days, the months, the years fly by. Time takes on a dimension that we did not give it before, it is part of the maturity.

It will happen this week we will say goodbye to 2022 and we will continue our march through the third decade of the 21st century, so it’s time to remember purposes and found new ones.

There is a topic that I ask you to review, the cancellation of financing to the field in a development banking scheme. What seemed impossible the 4T (which I still don’t know what it is) is making it happen. The government forgot that if the countryside does not produce, the city does not eat. It’s December, end of the year and what was announced in October by the Ministry of Finance, the closing of the National Development Finance FND. I still can’t believe it, a government that calls itself left wing leaves the agricultural producers, such nonsense had ever been seen!

Not only are they not supporting the countryside and its economic growth, diversification, employment, technology transfer, marketing, etc., they are denying the country strength and unity.

Baldemar Hernández, from Tabasco, the executor of this serious institutional outcome, arrived in July 2020, once Alfonso Romo’s team was displaced. You and I already know that for President López Obrador it is 10% capacity and 90% loyalty, that is, scrub the country, do as you want, between wanting, the then head of the SAT and the Secretary of Finance to take control of the FND took unqualified personnel to positions of responsibility, credit placement fell, resources were badly invested, it was transformed from a development bank to a strictly commercial bank, they hit the tower! that is a fourth transformation and they are called left.

It seems like a joke, it is not, and it puts the sector that feeds Mexico at a disadvantage. What an infamous way of destroying an organization that, based on good public policy practices, fulfilled a state mission to enhance agriculture and raise the value of production, livestock, fishing, economic-business activities in the countryside.

From a small farmer to those who have large agricultural businesses suffer and will suffer from the obtuse, mediocre, mistaken vision of this government, once again determined not to do things right. Apparently there is no one in the ruling party who knows how to defend the countryside. Ignorance is very daring, with this topic they broke a record.

A real left-wing government would promote cooperatives, cheap financing, the organization of producers to benefit them with more financing support and exceed goals. A good leftist government would try to make the countryside a safe, sustainable place, with services to root the population and stop migration from the countryside to the city.

But here the government is hardly left and does not know. He believes that governing is distributing money to obtain votes, health or education did not matter, let us now add that food production does not matter, we even lost access to international funds, those that were to ensure fair financing.

There are issues that a government should address with technical experts. In Mexico there is talent, hire those who know how to attend and resolve. What do we have left, what else are we going to allow as citizens? For the good of the country, I hope they rectify and have a Reason for Being.

Postscript

let’s try happiness, nothing matters more than family union and peace in our hearts. Reflect on the teachings of the Master who gives our era its name.