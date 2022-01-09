Real Murcia has started 2022 on the wrong foot. To begin with, Isamel Athuman, a fundamental footballer to face the month of January, was positive for Covid-19 after the holidays and could not join the training of the grana team until last Friday, ten days later than planned. The problem is that the Canarian midfielder had to be the natural replacement for Ganet, who this January will be competing with Guinea, his country, in the Africa Cup in Cameroon. Now, with hardly any training, his performance is anyone’s guess.

Athuman, who will still play today, improved in the final stretch of 2021 and began to show why he came to play in Segunda with Las Palmas. He went from a replaceable footballer in the market to Esperanza Grana. But his case was left in the background after Casado fell seriously injured to leave the defense grana touched, a circumstance that will force Real Murcia to go to the market urgently. It is the reality of a Real Murcia that ended 2021 with a smile and that, however, has started the new year worried about casualties.

Even so, Mario Simón will have to rearm his defense and midfield with the players he has. To begin with, he has three possibilities to replace Casado in defense: use Armando as a center-back, give youth squad Jorge García the opportunity, who already served in Socuéllamos, or place Athuman in the center of the rear, despite the fact that The canary did not feel comfortable in that position in the two games at the start of the course that he had to play in that position.

Once the equation in the center of the defense has been solved, Mario Simón will be able to rearm his center of the field, a position in which in addition to Athuman, Armando, Julio Gracia and Javi Saura, Hamza, another youth squad who has entered in the call for the Salto del Caballo, a stadium where Murcia has never won in its history.

For the rest, and in the absence of signings, Murcia from the start of 2022 will look a lot like that of 2021. A team in which the offensive reference will continue to be Andrés Carrasco, accompanied by Dani García, Juan Fernández, Pablo Haro and Fran García, to lack of the arrival of offensive players from the court of Jesús Carrillo and Isi Ros, two of Manolo Molina’s preferences to reinforce the grana team before January 31.

Murcia reaches Toledo fourth, after adding ten points from the last twelve and clinging to the ‘playoff’ positions, but at the same time with identical points as the seventh, on the edge of the precipice of a group in which there are only seven distance points between the descent and the promotion stations. That is why Murcia start the year with victories in the next two games against opponents from below, it would make him raise his price in the face of promotion and bring him closer to the leading group formed by La Nucía, Intercity and Hércules, outstanding from the others.

A weak rival at home



Toledo is the worst place of the group since in Salto del Caballo it has only added 4 points out of 24 possible. In fact, he only beat Marchamalo at home. In addition, with 10 goals in 16 games, he is the lowest scorer in group V. With the arrival of Javi Sánchez to the bench in the position of Diego Merino, the situation did not improve since with the new coach Toledo only added one victory and two draws in eight games.