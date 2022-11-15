PARIS (Reuters) – European Union soft wheat exports so far in the 2022/23 season have reached 13.35 million tonnes, almost 10% above last year’s pace after a big volume last week, showed data published by the European Commission this Tuesday.

The total from the start of the season on July 1 to November 13 was 9.5% above the 12.19 million shipped in the same week of 2021/22.

There was also an above-usual weekly increase of 830,000 tonnes compared to the current total reported in the Commission’s previous report.

EU exporting countries have seen strong demand at the start of the season amid a disruption in the war over supplies from Ukraine and Russia, which traders say continue to ship.

An analysis of EU data showed that France remains the main EU exporter of soft wheat this season, with 5.46 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania (1.70 million tonnes), Germany (1.56 million tons), Latvia (1.14 million tons) and Poland (1.07 million tons).

EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 reached 10.85 million tonnes, more than double the previous year’s volume of 4.77 million.

