The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, in an interview with the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda” spoke about the popularity of TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova and tiktoker Dani Milokhin.

“But you understand, when people who are brought up by Dom-2, when Buzova starts singing operas at the Moscow Art Theater, you understand that this is complete nonsense and complete disgrace,” he said.

According to Zyuganov, a person is formed in work and education, by the example of talented people. “We need to do everything in order to fix it. And it gets better easily. There is no need to drag these Danes to a pedestal, there is no need to advertise for him worldwide, ”the politician said.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed to personally raise taxes for such citizens as singer Olga Buzova and tiktoker Danya Milokhin. He believes that the proceeds can be used to help poor Russians.