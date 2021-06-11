TSITSIPAS ‘PATH TO THE SEMIFINALS

For his part, Stefanos Tsitsipas has been one of the most consistent tennis players who has shown himself at Roland Garros. In the first round he beat the French Jeremy Chardy (7-6 (6), 6-3 and 6-1) and in the second round the Spanish Pedro Martínez (6-3, 6-4 and 6-3), although he had several troubles in the third round against John Isner (5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 6-1). Some doubts that Tsitsipas dispelled with his victory in the round of 16 against Spanish Pablo Carreño (6-3, 6-2 and 7-5) and, above all, with his victory in the quarterfinals against Daniil Medvedev, the great favorite of the lower part of the frame (6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5).