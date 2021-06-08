Left-wing politician Oskar Lafontaine is at odds with his national association. Now prominent federal politicians of the party are turning on.

Saarbrücken – The left-wing dispute in Saarland continues to escalate. Bundestag parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch and ex-federal party leader Bernd Riexinger have criticized Oskar Lafontaine for his call not to vote for the state left in the federal elections. “I think it is wrong to call for people not to vote,” said Bartsch den RNDNewspapers.

As the leader of the parliamentary group, who is Lafontaine in Saarland, a politician cannot call for people not to vote for their own party, criticized Riexinger. “If you don’t like the candidate, you have to try to win majorities for another candidate.” What Lafontaine does, “doesn’t work at all,” said Riexinger. “That doesn’t work in any party.”

Saarland: Lafontaine calls for the non-election of left-wing Bundestag candidates

On Sunday, the members of the Saarland Left voted state chairman Thomas Lutze to first place on the state list for the federal election with 55.6 percent of the vote. He won a fight against Dennis Lander, member of the state parliament, who had been supported by the left-wing parliamentary group in Saarland. In response, Lafontaine called on Monday not to vote for the party in the federal election.

There had been a dispute in advance about Lutze’s candidacy. The left-wing faction around its chairman Lafontaine had accused Lutze that he was not suitable to represent the party in the Bundestag. There is an investigation against him for falsification of documents. In addition, he did not agree with the party’s policy on key issues.

The state executive around Lutze then called on Lafontaine to resign from the party. He is one of the driving forces “in the internal party mud fight that has been practiced for years at the expense of the party”. Lafontaine conveyed his “personal sensitivities” to the public in the media. (AFP / frs)