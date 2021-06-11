Annalena Baerbock wants to put the motorway construction to the test. But that is not enough for many Greens. They want a stop. Quarrel threatens at the party congress.

Hamburg – Shortly before the start of the federal party conference, a dispute emerged among the Greens about how to deal with the expansion of the motorway in the future. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock warned against a complete stop of the traffic projects. A car-free life is worth striving for and can also be achieved in the cities, she said in the ARD program “Confess color”. However, especially in rural areas, one cannot completely do without the expansion of the infrastructure. At the weekend, the party leader threatens to vote on this issue.

The Greens will meet for three days for a digital party conference at which Baerbock will be officially approved as candidate for chancellor and the election program will be adopted. More than 3000 amendments have been received by the federal executive board. In particular the left wing of the party is pushing for a more radical course* in many questions. This also includes the expansion of the motorway. While the federal board around Baerbock want to subject all projects to an environmental and climate review and, if necessary, stop them, urge Climate activists on a complete stop of all highway projects*. The state association of the Lower Saxony Greens had already made a similar demand at the beginning of the week. * 24hamburg.de and Kreiszeitung.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.