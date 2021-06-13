The first leg of the final for promotion to the First Division between Rayo Vallecano and Girona had an exceptional guest: Zinedine Zidane. It is the first public appearance of the French coach after his departure from Real Madrid and the open letter explaining his goodbye that he addressed to Real Madrid through the pages of AS. The white ex-coach went to the Vallecas Stadium with his family to support and witness the game of his son Luca, who is playing for promotion to First with the franjirrojo team. The match is played with a restricted capacity of 1,500 people.

The second of Zidane’s children is the first of the two seasons he signed with Rayo after finishing his time at Real Madrid. Luca, 23, has completed a season with intermittent prominence in Iraola’s team. The goalkeeper has assumed the ownership of the Rayista goal in the final stretch of the season by the call of Dimitrievski with the North Macedonia team to dispute the European Championship.

Luca has performed at a high level when he had to put on the gloves. He faces the playoff final for promotion after having played eleven games of the regular phase and the two of the semifinal against Leganés. 13 games in total in which he has conceded nine goals and kept a clean sheet in five games. Only Málaga was capable of scoring more than one goal in the matches they have played. The winner of the tie, which will be promoted to First, will be announced next Sunday 20 (21:00) in Montilivi.