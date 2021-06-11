Emile zola, a great French writer, published at the end of the 19th century in the newspaper L’Aurore an open letter, “I accuse”. Zidane has also written an open letter, less transcendent, and his Aurora has been the AS newspaper, which has exclusively published Zizou’s complaints. Zola defended the innocence of Dreyfus, that he had been wrongly convicted of treason. Zidane defends himself without having been “condemned”, nobody stopped him … and he left, and he called his ship distrust.

Zidane, the day of his second presentation as a coach.

Zidane complains that the club no longer gave him the confidence he needed. He would probably find some explanations if he had made self-criticism, nonexistent in his letter, talking about football, as he asks in his epistle. For example, detailing, without getting angry, the reasons for some strange statements, such as before the Shakhtar or in Stamford Bridge. Or speaking more about the players, as he has also requested from journalists in his letter. You could start by informing whether the incorporations, transfers and assignments of Marcos Llorente, Odegaard, Reguilón, Brahim, Ceballos, Reinier Y Jovic, among others. That way we would know how much trust there was and how much was lost.

It must be a lot of confidence that he needed when he affirms that “his relationship with the club and with the president should have been a little different from that of other coaches.” Perhaps he has not seen the difference and different relationship with other coaches in his arrivals, cease to Benitez the first time, and from Solari the second, and their departures, voluntary and with a contract in force on both occasions. He even recognizes that when he decides, as in May 18, he unilaterally ends that relationship, claiming something as vacuous as that “the club needed a new speech to stay on top.” He should not doubt that he is and will always be in everyone’s memory as one of the best coaches in the club’s history, and one of the greatest players. I am sure that, although this new Zidane complains, he will remember that the most prestigious club tournament, the Champions, has achieved it only with Real Madrid, one as a player, another as second of Ancelotti and three as a coach.

I hope that it may be nice. Merci Zidane.