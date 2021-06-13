The game that the Russian national team players demonstrated in the first match of the European Championship against Belgium was below any criticism. Such a statement on Saturday, June 13, was made by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma, honorary president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov.

“There is always hope (of leaving the group – Ed.). Of course, you have to play well with the Finns and Danes, but the quality of the game is simply below any criticism, unfortunately. From this point of view, the hope is not very high, and it is not clear how this team is going to attack and score. A bit of a gloomy impression remained after this match, let’s face it, “Zhukov said in an interview with TASS…

According to him, the Belgian national team also did not show an outstanding level of play.

“You can also lose in different ways, you can also lose in a fight. Moreover, I cannot say that the Belgians have demonstrated a downright fantastic level of play. Against the background of the same Italians, it seems to me, nothing outstanding. But ours simply disappointed in all respects – in defense, in attack, ”he added.

Earlier on Sunday, sports commentator Gennady Orlov said that the game of the Russian national team in the match against Belgium was hopeless.

The commentator was also dissatisfied with the preparation of the team for the European Championship. Orlov noted that he hoped for a productive work of the coaching staff, however, according to the expert, the Russian national team was not ready to fight for victory even in the opening match. “Sport-Express”…

On Saturday, the Russian national team lost to the Belgian team in the first match of the group stage of the European Championship – 2020 with a score of 0: 3. The double was scored by striker Romelu Lukaku, another goal was scored by defender Tom Meunier.

In the next round, Russia will play against Finland on June 16.