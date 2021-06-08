LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky argued with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had previously announced an exclusively voluntary vaccination against coronavirus. His words on Tuesday, June 8, reports URA.RU in your Telegram channel.

Zhirinovsky noted that sooner or later such vaccinations will still be made mandatory for all citizens, and “without this, the pandemic cannot be stopped.”

Earlier, the Russian leader spoke out against the introduction of mandatory vaccination against coronavirus in the country. Citizens must themselves realize that refusing to vaccinate is dangerous, he said. Putin noted that all the conditions for vaccination have been created in the country, and the drug itself is reliable and safe.

The President’s proposal was also supported by the Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. In her opinion, the mandatory vaccination against coronavirus is “a gross violation of the law and the rules that we have.”