Zero interest rates make the rich even richer, but in Finland the issue is still hardly discussed.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
In Finland, income disparities are still moderate and therefore the discussion on the concentration of wealth is still dilute, writes HS Vision journalist Tuomas Niskakangas.

Statistics Finland The wealth statistics published every three years showed on Tuesday how strongly wealth is accumulating in Finland.

Already half of net worth – that is, assets less liabilities – is in the wealthiest tenth of households. The main reason for the concentration is that the value of investment assets has increased.

