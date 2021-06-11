The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police revealed a package of measures it implemented to combat the spread of the Corona pandemic inside prisons, including strengthening preventive measures and immediate examination, allocating a building for juvenile inmates to isolate inmates in contact, and another building for isolation, confirming that no deaths were recorded among inmates due to Corona Virus”.

This came during a visit by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions within the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations.

During his tour, accompanied by his assistant for criminal investigation, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, Al-Marri noted the achievements of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, the latest of which was the achievement of a 40% completion rate in the project to develop security systems in the prison complex and enhance the performance of its administrative operations and security control.

He said that the responsibility of the Dubai Police General Command is great in the field of human rights care, and what we offer to the inmates of penal and correctional institutions is an opportunity to reflect the bright image of the state in this field, stressing the interest in providing various services to inmates and preserving their educational, health, training and other rights, directing at the same time to the necessity of Paying attention to the internal work environment of employees by reviewing their basic needs and requirements.



