In case of refusal to supply fuel from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian army may lose combat effectiveness for a month or two. Thus, on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Oleksiy Arestovich, stated the country’s dependence on Russian fuel. His words convey RIA News…

“We buy 70 percent of the fuel from Russia and Belarus. This is the same fuel for the armed forces in fact. That is, we can fundamentally say “no” and we will stay for a month or two without fuel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ”Arestovich answered to the journalists’ question about the need to break off relations with Moscow and Minsk.

He also stressed that if the state cares about its own prospects for the people, then it should revise external relations and leave those that are necessary for the country. The adviser recalled that there are many examples in history when conflicting countries did not completely destroy relations, including trade ones.

In May, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, calculated the losses that the country would face after the launch of Nord Stream 2. According to his calculations, $ 1.5 billion will be losses due to the interruption of transit and another $ 2-3 billion due to the increase in the cost of gas for Ukraine, because its transportation from the EU will rise in price.