President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Instagram appreciated the game of the national team of the country at the European Football Championship.

Zelensky said that in the match against the Netherlands, the team showed their strengths, showing an emotional game. He wrote that every Ukrainian supports the players, since the inscription on the form cannot be bought. “For this is about Ukraine. For today it is about you, ”the president summed up.

The national team of Ukraine lost to the national team of the Netherlands in the match of the first round of Euro with a score of 3: 2. The Ukrainians were behind 0: 2, evened the score, but conceded in the last minutes. The head coach of the team Andriy Shevchenko said that the players found the strength to turn the tide of the game and go on the attack.

In Group C, the Ukrainians will play with the team of North Macedonia (June 17) and Austria (June 21).

The European Championship will run until July 11. The current champion of the continent is the Portuguese national team.