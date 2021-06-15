ofFlorian Naumann shut down

For almost 20 years, Claus Kleber has been a defining face of ZDF “heute-journal”. But according to a report, this should end in the foreseeable future.

Mainz – A news era will probably end on ZDF at the end of 2021: “Today journal” anchorman Claus Kleber will apparently leave the station after more than 19 years. That reports the picture.

A ZDF spokesman confirmed the information indirectly. “Claus Kleber will be working for ‘heute-journal’ until the end of the year,” said Mainz. First of all, however, a “politically exciting summer” and the federal election * in the fall are due: “Among other things, this is what his journalistic focus is on.” However, Kleber himself has not yet confirmed the reports.

Claus Kleber: Farewell to ZDF after almost 20 years?

The 65-year-old Kleber is one of the best-known TV news journalists in Germany. Born in Reutlingen, he has worked for ARD as a USA correspondent since the mid-1980s. At the beginning of 2003 he switched to ZDF. After the turn of the year, the 20th anniversary of the news flagship of the second would have been due.

Kleber is known, among other things, for concise presentations. Interviews by the journalist also repeatedly attracted attention beyond the ZDF audience – at the end of 2020, for example, he embarked on an open confrontation course with North Rhine-Westphalia’s Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP). Kleber was usually open about breakdowns.

ZDF icon Claus Kleber is fine: plans are unclear – but the channel change is apparently not planned

Official information on Kleber's other plans is not yet available. According to information from picture The experienced journalist does not want to switch to another station, as some colleagues had done or announced in recent weeks: The ARD "Tagesschau" and "Tagesthemen" recently had two familiar faces with Linda Zervakis * and Pinar Atalay Lost private television.