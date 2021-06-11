Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has responded to the request of the Organizing Committee for the Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Lima, the capital of the Republic of Peru, which will be held during the period from June 10 to 20, by providing its organizational expertise to help in the success of hosting the tournament competitions, as part of the Foundation’s endeavor to build bridges Cooperation and exchange of experiences with all relevant authorities at the local, regional and global levels.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination concluded a memorandum of understanding in the field of awareness and precautionary and preventive measures against Covid-19, with the organizing committee of the tournament, where the signing ceremony took place through “visual communication” techniques, in the presence of Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Muhammad Al Shamsi The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, Marco Antonio Santefannis, Consul General of Peru in the UAE, Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and Abdullah Al Rashidi, CEO of Tamouh Healthcare.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination by Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Foundation, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Al Ain, and on behalf of the Peruvian Organizing Committee Luisa Villar Galvez, President of the Organizing Committee for the championship in the State of Peru.

This step comes after the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the Higher Organizing Committee for the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup in Al Ain received a request from the International Federation for People of Determination to transfer the Foundation’s expertise from successful and distinguished procedures and practices within the highest standards of protection and safety, which were applied during the hosting of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. for the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup competitions, and to provide support for Peru to hold the tournament by ensuring the same procedures were followed at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has taken its executive steps with the health strategic partner and supporter of the championship, Tamouh Healthcare Company, and it was agreed that coordination between the two sides would be established to provide all requirements for precautionary measures, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Peru, where they will be Opening a mobile laboratory to analyze laboratory tests to detect the emerging corona virus, Covid-19, at the venue of the competitions in the capital, Lima, and supporting the championship by conducting PCR tests with a total number of 3000 laboratory tests for all participants, the organizing committee, workers and visitors, and providing sterilizers, masks, sterilization tools, and single-use clothing for designated bus drivers. for delegations.