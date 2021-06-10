Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Zayed House for Islamic Culture, confirmed that Dar Zayed’s efforts are currently focused on developing the house’s five-year strategic plan 2022-2026 in line with the future directions of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to keep pace with the rapid growth in the country, which is accompanied by continuous changes Everyone is obligated to design, develop and implement strategic and operational initiatives and programs within an integrated system of strategic goals that serve the new converts and those interested in Islamic culture. She said: The achievements made during the past year 2020, confirm the readiness of the house and its employees to deal with the challenges and changes that the world is going through. Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al Tunaiji, Director General of Zayed House for Islamic Culture, praised the efforts of all the house’s employees during the previous phase and their ability to overcome all challenges, the dedication of everyone to provide work to the fullest, and the continued productivity and contribution to the speed of taking steps and precautionary measures during this crisis despite all difficulties. facing remote work, and the special conditions imposed by the “Covid-19” epidemic. This came during the eighth virtual forum for the employees of the Zayed House for Islamic Culture under the slogan “Be Distinguished”, which was attended by directors of external branches, directors of departments and heads of departments, and included a variety of paragraphs, raffles and competitions.