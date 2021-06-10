The Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha area in Dubai will enter service at the beginning of the next academic year, which can accommodate 3,300 male and female students in the second and third cycles (from the fifth to the twelfth grade).

Today, the Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, and Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, Jamila Al Muhairi, visited the complex, to see the levels of achievement in it, and to see its accompaniment and the extent of its readiness, to start the study.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Education stated that the complex is a qualitative educational project for students, as it provides a sustainable learning environment, and consists of two separate buildings for males and females, and comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan prepared by the Ministry of Education to establish educational complexes with leading international specifications, at the state level, according to specifications International.

The Zayed Educational Complex covers an area of ​​42,663 square meters and accommodates 3,300 students (cycles two and three) and contains 69 classrooms, 59 laboratories, two libraries, and a nursery for school staff, in addition to sports fields equipped with the latest specifications, green spaces, and other facilities.

During the last period, the Ministry completed a group of schools with modern specifications, and continues its efforts in transferring and replacing the remaining schools, and transforming them into educational complexes that serve different residential areas, especially those with high population density, in order to achieve a set of educational gains; and social.

The new educational complexes provide a set of laboratories required by the Emirati school curriculum, such as health science laboratories, robotics, manufacturing, physics, chemistry, biology, design and technology, home economics, technology and innovation, computers, and activity rooms.

It also provides modern educational complexes, business simulation laboratories, project laboratories, media production laboratory, and learning resource centers.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

