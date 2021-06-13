Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova was surprised by the statement of the G7 countries that they are interested in “stable and predictable” relations with Russia. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

According to Zakharova, this appeal was addressed not only to the Russian side. “They used to say that Russia should be more stable and predictable. Now this task is considered a sphere of joint relations, that is, depending on all parties, ”the diplomat explained.

Also, the representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that, in contrast to the countries of the “big seven”, Russia “for years and deeds” has confirmed its predictability.

On June 13, during the G7 summit, the participating countries called on Russia to “stop destabilizing behavior.” The states also called on Moscow to “end its malicious actions”: it allegedly interferes with the democratic systems of other countries. In addition, Russia was called upon to fulfill its human rights obligations.