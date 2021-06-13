Ordinary citizens of the countries of the European Union perceive Russia as a necessary partner, and not as an adversary. About this in your Telegram told official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.

She pointed to a survey conducted by YouGov and Datapraxis among citizens of 12 EU countries. It turned out that ordinary Europeans consider both Washington and Moscow to be primarily a “necessary partner.” “Not at all as an“ enemy ”whose image the political and media establishment is trying to impose on them,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also drew attention to the fact that the Europeans had a similar opinion about Britain.

Earlier, the former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves compared Russia to Hitler’s Germany and proposed to ban all Russians from entering the territory of the European Union. Later, the State Duma suggested that Ilves is either sick or belongs to a group of people who do not know what to think of, and just play some PR moves around themselves, and are not capable of anything else.