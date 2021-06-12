Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Maria Zakharova listed the Ukrainian team ways to cover up the slogan “Glory to the Heroes!” at the matches of the European Championship. She commented on the news in her Telegram-channel.

So she commented on the news that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) asked the Ukrainian team to cover up the slogan, and ordered the delegate to check before each match whether the inscription is visible.

“Putty, glue, electrical tape?” – wrote Zakharova and offered another option, attaching a smiley with a picture of scissors.

Earlier, Zakharova compared the employees of the US Embassy in Ukraine with the Nazis. She noted that on June 10, 2021, American diplomats were photographed in T-shirts with “the Ukrainian analogue of the Nazi greeting – Glory to Ukraine!”

On June 11, the slogans “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the Heroes” were recognized as the official football symbols of the country. According to the head of the UAF, Andriy Pavlenko, the words have long been the greeting of Ukrainian fans both in the country and abroad.

Before that, UEFA asked to cover up the political slogan on the uniform of the Ukrainian national team at the European Championship matches, but a day earlier it ordered to remove the slogan “Glory to the heroes!”, As it is combined with the phrase “Glory to Ukraine!” carries a political meaning.