Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called the BBC journalists hypocrites, who in protest left the press conference on the emergency landing of Ryanair in Minsk. So she assessed what had happened in her Telegram-channel.

“I really hope that someday the same BBC journalists will be able to repeat at a press conference with the participation of Julian Assange. Principled hypocrites, ”Zakharova wrote.

In addition, she advised those who want to understand the situation with the boarding of the Irish airline to watch the press conference from start to finish. “Very informative,” said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

A Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23 after reports of mining operations. A MiG-29 fighter was raised to escort the liner. No explosive device was found on board. The security forces detained the former editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on the plane, and his girlfriend, a Russian woman, Sofya Sapega. BBC journalists left the press conference on the landing of the plane, believing that Protasevich was being forced to participate.