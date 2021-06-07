Dragon ball could become a possible project of Zack snyder. In a recent interview with Tyrone magnus there were several questions about his job as a director, since his recent Army of the dead until Justice league. Also, Tyrone asked if you would be interested in entering the world of anime, specifically the saga of Akira toriyama.

Dragon Ball Z is among the interests of Zack snyder. He replied to Tyrone magnus that he would like to be able to direct a movie in that manga saga. He commented in an interview: ‘It would be great because I love animation and I have watched a lot of anime with my son. Although it is still too young to see it, we see it anyway ‘.

Zack Snyder fan of anime and Dragon Ball

He did not speak much about it, he did not mention if there will be any nearby projects that take the world from Akira toriyama as a frame. He mentioned that he would love to participate in a remake or live-action of Dragon Ball Z, as he has always been a fan of the saga like his son.

These types of possible projects join other requests from fans so that Zack snyder direct your favorite series. From video game sagas like Gears of war and now even anime sagas like Dragon Ball Z. Although it is not one of the director’s upcoming projects, it would be an interesting production.

