Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) began a few months ago with the premiere of the Disney Plus series and the first rumors about the incorporation of characters began to circulate on social networks.

One of the most read in recent days is about the new tape of Ghost rider, which would be directed by Zack Snyder, known for directing feature films for DC Films, a company that competes with Marvel Studios.

However, the filmmaker took advantage of the interview conducted by the Comic Book portal to clarify that he is not preparing a reboot of the Phantom Avenger, as read in different forums.

“Oh really? I do not know. It’s kind of funny, I have to be honest. It’s cool, you say, ‘Oh yeah no, Ghost Rider is a done deal!’ No. But no, it’s not, ”Snyder said on the subject.

Zack Snyder is known in the seventh art for making films based on comics. The first adaptation he made was in 2006 with 300, then Watchmen followed and finally directed Man of Steel and Justice League.

Ghost Rider in film and television

Ghost Rider, is a well-known anti-hero who had two feature films starring Nicolas Cage, which were released in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

After the rights to the character returned to Marvel from Sony Pictures, a new version of the biker, played by Robbie Reyes, appeared in some chapters of the Agents of SHIELD series.