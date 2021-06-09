The youtuber Yao Cabrera began his training for his fight against Chino Marcos Maidana, the Latin version of the recent exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Although the Uruguayan never got into a ring, he has faith for the day of the fight and affirmed on his social networks: “Yes gentlemen, Chino accepted the fight and you will say that I am an amateur but as of today I’m going to train every day to knock him out. “

And he added while running on the treadmill with a pink T-shirt with the SpongeBob logo: “This fight is going to be a real fight. It is not going to be a show or fake. Chino Maidana is a former Argentine champion, number 1 and He also fought Floyd Mayweather twice, so he’s basically going to knock me out. “

Chino Marcos Maidana promised to knock out Yao Cabrera, the Uruguayan youtuber who challenged him to fight.

Anyway, he warned: “I told him: ‘be careful because the beast Yao goes everywhere’. So good, pure training, he got stung.”

On the side of the 37-year-old experienced boxer, he also published a video in which he is seen very calm sitting on a deck chair and responds to the influencer: “Yao Caverga, look, I don’t fight with amateurs or assholes, but you I’m going to beat you up so you can leave the country ”, referring to the fact that Yao promised that if he lost, he would leave Argentina.

Finally, Cabrera asked for help from his followers looking for a professional trainer: “I am looking for a professional boxer or trainer to train me, because I am going to fight with Chino Maidana. If you know someone write to him. I need someone to train me as truth”.

There is still no date for the fight between Maidana and Cabrera but the expectation in networks is great given the repercussion that the youtuber has in that scenario. Chino’s son, who has a constant duel with Yao, commented that he recommended his father not to fight but that he will support him in his decision.