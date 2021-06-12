Youth Sofia Ylikärppä, 15, works hard for the comfort of the city in her first summer job – HS followed the collector’s patrol working day in Jyväskylä

This summer, 14 young people have been hired by the Jyväskylä Collector Patrol. Many townspeople have stopped on the street to thank young people for a job well done.

Sofia Ylikärppä, 15, extends to pick up plastic debris from green planting.

The rubbish grabbed at the end of the cleaning stick slips neatly into a black garbage bag, and the journey along Jyväskylän Kauppakatu can continue.

Superfly and his partner Tuuli Kuumola, 20, are on summer jobs in the collector patrol. Their job is to clean up the rubbish and move the incorrectly parked bicycles to their right places in the center of Jyväskylä.

“This is a nice casual but meaningful job. The work is truly independent, so here you learn to work independently, ”Ylikärppä says.

Collector Patrol The purpose is to offer summer jobs to young people and increase the comfort of Jyväskylä, says the Executive Director Inka Nuutinen Jyväskylä’s Living City Center Association, which coordinates the collector patrol project.

In addition, the City of Jyväskylä, a large part of the properties in the city center and the Jyväskylä Region 4H Association are involved in the activities.

The properties in the city center have participated in the project by financing the activities of the collector patrol together with the city. The 4H association has been responsible for hiring young people.

Kuumola and Ylikärppä have been a working couple since Monday.

Collector Patrol a total of 14 young people have been hired this summer. They work in pairs, and most contracts are for two weeks.

“I think this is a great example of successful collaboration between companies, the city and associations. I am glad that we have been able to hire so many enthusiastic and energetic young people, ”says Executive Director Nuutinen.

The idea for the collector patrol comes from the Jyväskylä Living City Center Association. In the early 2000s, the organization considered ways to employ young people and increase the comfort of the city center.

Initially, a cleaning patrol was established, but later the same project was combined with bicycle parking.

“Cleanliness is repeated as a factor that increases the comfort of the urban environment in surveys conducted by the city every time. In summer, people are on the move a lot, so there is more to clean. That is why the contribution of young people is important, ”says Nuutinen.

Midday the sun shines hot on friday in the heart of jyväskylä on friday. Ylikärppä and Kuumola collect cardboard cups, masks and other debris from the street here and there.

“Yes, people could finally learn to put cigarette butts in the trash,” says Kuumola.

Collector scouts dressed in red attention vests with the Jyväskylä city logo easily stand out from the hustle and bustle of the pedestrian street.

According to Ylikärpä and Kuumola, attention vests really attract the attention of the townspeople. Many will talk, and some will ask for help.

“Quite often people are asked about the road or various things about Jyväskylä’s services. I haven’t always been able to help right away because I’ve lived here for so little time, but luckily it’s Google. It has been nice to be able to use customer service skills, ”says Kuumola.

Many throw a used mask on the street. Thanks to the collector patrol, the center stays in good condition on summer days.

This Due to the corona pandemic, tens of thousands less summer jobs have been available in Finland than usual.

In Jyväskylä, however, young people’s summer jobs have been tight even before the pandemic, as there are a huge number of young people and young adults applying for summer jobs in the student city year after year.

Kuumola and Ylikärppä also recognize the phenomenon.

“I was warned that it is really difficult to find summer jobs here when I moved to Jyväskylä last autumn to study. Someone even said it was an almost impossible task. Fortunately, however, my own close circle has been well employed, ”says Kuumola.

Nuutinen’s ears are full of the work done by the collector scouts.

“Both property owners and city dwellers have been pleased that the places remain tidy even on the busiest summer days. Young people also get to gain important work experience, as this is the first summer job for many. ”

Tuuli Kuumola hopes that the work experience in the collector patrol would be useful in the future in job search in the cleaning and real estate sector.

This Ylikärppä, who received his primary school leaving certificate in the spring, is one of the first collector patrols on summer jobs. The work started last Monday and has gone well, he says.

“Surprisingly, people have come to talk and said we do important work. It has become a good mood. The weather has been really nice working outside. ”

Kuumola is also satisfied with the summer job.

“After all, one day I found a suitable municipal election candidate for myself when I happened to talk to the people of the party tents on Kauppakatu. I also hope that this work experience could help me get a job in the cleaning or real estate industry in the future. ”