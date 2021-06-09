A fraudster gang from Berlin is said to have called seniors and pretended to be police officers. The three youngsters stole money and valuables – and took their booty abroad.

According to the officials, the three adolescents are said to have called older people and pretended to be police officers. (Symbol picture). Image: dpa

D.Three 19-year-olds from Berlin are said to have stolen more than one million euros from senior citizens as members of a gang of fake police officers. The police announced on Wednesday that they were arrested on Tuesday and taken into custody.

This was preceded by intensive investigations into gang and commercial fraud. These are also directed against other suspects and backers.

According to the officials, the three adolescents are said to have called older people and pretended to be police officers who allegedly wanted to warn of impending break-ins. In doing so, they induced their victims to hand over money and valuables to other members of the gang. These brought the booty abroad.

According to the police’s previous knowledge, the damage caused by the perpetrators amounts to more than one million euros.