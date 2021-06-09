In the Australian city of Perth, a family cremated someone else’s child due to an error in the hospital. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

In January 2017, Rita and Chris Santorini had a daughter, Lily. The girl was stillborn. A week later, the couple arrived at the hospital for the child’s funeral.

Santorini realized that it was not Lily who was lying in the coffin in front of them, but another child. They soon learned that Lily’s body had been given to other young parents by mistake, who cremated him.

The Australians are suing the company that runs the hospital, the pathology laboratory and the Perth ritual company.

Santorini said they suffered psychological trauma as a result of this mistake. Rita states that she is experiencing anxiety and panic attacks and has stopped trusting medical professionals.

The woman said that she and her husband are in contact with the family who cremated their daughter. “They are good people. We saw them a month after the incident, and they gave us Lily’s photos and a candle from the farewell ceremony, ”Rita said. The family who cremated the girl is not involved in the trial.

The hospital operator North Metropolitan Health Service and PathWest’s pathology laboratory expressed sympathy and condolences to both families in this situation.

Earlier it was reported that a family from the English village of Rockliffe, County Cumbria, mistakenly buried a stranger. The mistake became known the next day, when morgue officials contacted the funeral directors – George Hudson & Son Company – and asked when they would take the body of the man who was to be buried in Rockcliff.