Genoa – In Italy, a young woman died after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The public prosecutor is currently investigating whether there is a connection between the vaccination and a sinus vein thrombosis that has occurred. Currently, investigations into negligent homicide are directed against unknown persons.

The 18-year-old Camilla C. was vaccinated with the vaccine from AstraZeneca on May 25, 2021 as part of an "Open Vax Day". Last Saturday, June 5, 2021, she was admitted to the hospital, where she eventually passed away. The young woman had already been admitted to hospital two days earlier, but was released again without any findings. The 18-year-old is said to have suffered from a hereditary disease.