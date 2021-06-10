As in other titles of the genre, each defeat will help you learn and go further on your next attempt.

Endless Dungeon was presented at the end of last year, and in its new trailer presented in Summer Game Fest we have a more in-depth look at its mechanics. The video provides some tips that will be essential if we want to succeed in this spaceship infested with aliens.

The video cuts to the chase and explains that teamwork is the most important thing in Endless Dungeon. We will control a group of survivors with unique abilities, which could be of great help or be useless depending on the situation. Your weapons will also have a different effect with each enemy, some being more effective than others.

Another important element that the player must take care of is the crystal present in the spaceship. Enemies will seek to attack this source of power, and if they manage to destroy it, your run will end immediately. This mechanic is quite similar to one we already saw in another roguelite called Dungeon of the Endless.

Like all roguelite, every time you lose you must start from the beginning. However, with each defeat there also comes new learning that will help you, little by little, get closer to the end of Endless dungeon. The game is developed by Amplitude Studios, the same people working at Humankind.

Endless Dungeon will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. However, there is no release date yet.

