Xbox Series X | S It came out just last year, and the generation it belongs to is just starting out. But that doesn’t mean that Microsoft is going to stop investigating the latest technological advances.

That was what one of the company’s executives revealed, who is already seeing beyond this console. It is about nothing less than Liz hamren, corporate vice president of gaming and platform experience for this publisher and developer.

Microsoft is already thinking about the future of Xbox

In a recent video appearance, Hamren discussed the future of Xbox and the potential of future hardware to empower gamers.

That’s when he revealed that the company’s video game-focused division is already working on what will come later, and the associated platforms. He hinted that although they are expanding to mobiles thanks to xCloud, think that the main experience will continue to be given on the consoles.

Now, this should not concern those who already have the Xbox Series X | S. Liz hamren is speaking very forward. It is several years before his successor enters the scene.

This executive commented ‘while we continue to expand on PC and mobile devices, the console remains our flagship experience’. In this way, it reaffirms the company’s commitment to focus on the domestic video game market.

Liz Hamren on console support

To the above, Hamren added ‘We want to offer the most powerful and capable consoles in the world, devices that allow our players to enjoy incredible games for years to come, even gameplay that we can’t even imagine yet’.

Obviously, nothing can be expected from what you mention in the joint conference of Xbox Y Bethesda Softworks within the framework of E3 2021. This will take place on June 13.

Most likely, the focus will be on games, especially exclusive ones, coming to the current generation of Microsoft. Of course, the PC will also have its place: the company does not see this platform as a competitor.

This year’s edition of the E3 promises to give us a glimpse of what’s to come in the years to come for this platform. It will be a matter of keeping an eye on it and waiting for the information to start flowing.

The video in this note shows Satya nadella, CEO of Microsoft, talking about the commitment of Xbox.

