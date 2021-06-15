UPDATE 2: Sony has warned Cyberpunk on PlayStation 4 will continue to suffer from performance issues even after it returns to the PlayStation Store, and suggested people play the game on the PS4 Pro or PS5 instead.

Sony issued the following statement to Eurogamer this evening:

“SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience. “

UPDATE 1: CD Projekt has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 goes back on sale on the PlayStation Store on 21st June.

The company pointed Eurogamer to a regulatory announcement issued this evening, that says CD Projekt “publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021”.

CD Projekt declined to comment further. Sony has yet to make an announcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: You can now search for and find Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store.

As spotted by IGN, CD Projekt’s sci-fi adventure can now be found by manually searching for it on the PlayStation Store – nearly six months to the day Sony delisted the game due to technical issues.

The Store search thumbnail includes the phrase “just announced”. Obviously Cyberpunk is not just announced, but some are taking this development as evidence the game will soon return to sale on PlayStation.

All you can do at present on Cyberpunk’s store page is wishlist it or redownload it if you already own it. You can’t buy it. There’s an accompanying “coming soon” message. We’ve asked CD Projekt for comment.

It’s worth noting Sony will remove its dedicated web form for Cyberpunk refund requests on 18th June. Perhaps a big update is planned to come out between now and then – an update that would get the game into a state Sony is happy enough with.

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently said of Sony’s decision to pull Cyberpunk from sale, in an interview with Axios Gaming.

“But ultimately, we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them.”

In April, Digital Foundry assessed Cyberpunk 2077’s big 1.2 patch. “To cut to the chase, there’s good news for PlayStation 4 Pro owners, but in terms of performance and stability, there’s still a long, long way to go,” Digitial Foundry’s Tom Morgan said. You can check out the analysis in the video above.