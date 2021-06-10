Yiddá Eslava spoke about the current political situation generated by the presidential elections. A few months after the new president takes office, the actress decided to write an extensive letter to the candidates who so far dispute the position.

The couple of Julian Zucchi He warned that Peruvians will be aware of their performance in a possible government. In addition, he assured that the disunity that can be perceived today will finally dissipate.

“We will all be attentive to each movement, to each decision, I want you to know that we are not going to let you violate our rights. That, although it seems that we will be divided, this situation will soon end and we will unite again, we are brothers and sometimes brothers disagree, but the love for our country is greater, “wrote the national artist on Instagram.

In the same way, he highlighted the level of demand that compatriots will demand of the next authority: “They lied to us a lot, for a long time. Do not try to gain our trust with small achievements, now we will be more demanding and we will not be fooled with acts that, beyond appearing extraordinary, will be what corresponds to you ”.

Yiddá Eslava, who weeks ago undertook a short trip to the interior of the country together with Julián Zucchi and his children, was hopeful that the “president of the bicentennial” will do a good job.

“I sincerely hope that I am wrong. That five years from now I have to bite my tongue and say ‘it was done’. But now, for now, I will be like a cougar on the prowl ”.

The Instagram post has accumulated more than 200 comments. Users of the platform expressed their support for the words that the former reality girl wrote.

