Last weekend it premiered ‘The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It‘ on HBO Max and in some movie theaters. As it is one of the most anticipated premieres of 2021, the reactions of those who have already had the opportunity to see it did not take long to reach the networks.

The third installment of the saga follows the paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren, as they attempt to uncover the veracity behind a demonic possession that allegedly forced a man to commit a brutal murder. Is it as terrifying as the previous ones?

What are they saying about ‘The Conjuring 3’?

Although the critics are giving it a mixed reception, with a score of 59% in Rotten tomatoes. The public is saying that it is a very scary movie and that it even revitalizes the saga with some twists in its formula.

It would not be the first time that the critics and the public have not agreed on a film. Let’s be honest, although the critic’s rating serves as a guide to its cinematographic quality, sometimes we just want something that entertains or scares us for a while, which ‘The Conjuring 3‘yes it succeeds according to these tweets.

One of the greatest successes of The Conjuring 3 is to refresh the bases of the franchise by replacing the pure terror with the supernatural thriller, even so the more grounded tone of the original is missed. The Farmiga / Wilson duo remains the strongest point in this story. pic.twitter.com/8mU1jfrLBM – Luis Miguel Cruz (@LuisMCruz_) June 5, 2021

Yesterday I watched The Conjuring 3 and I was not disappointed. They gave a necessary twist to the saga that I really liked. 🙌🏻 Lots of scares, good story and nods to other movies. 🎥 Plus, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson shine as the Warrens. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MK0aqrKTFW – Omar Bustillos (@ OmarBustillos99) June 3, 2021

I loved The Conjuring 3. He’s not James Wan and he doesn’t need to be. The sound design and editing are excellent, so I highly recommend seeing it at the cinema. – Gilberto David (@intracurioso) June 6, 2021

The Conjuring 3 is the BEST Warren movie I’ve ever seen. – Paula💫 (@ mpaulacedeno96) June 5, 2021

Well, I really liked The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. I’m glad I saw it for its premiere – Adrián M. Astorga (@AdrianMAstorga) June 4, 2021

The series has been so successful that it already has two spin-offs, the Possessed Doll trilogy, ‘Annabelle‘, Y ‘The nun‘, which although they have not been so successful they have brought people to the seats and have scared quite a few people. Perhaps if the good comments are maintained, we are facing another success for the universe of The Conjuring. Will you dare to see The Conjuring 3?

