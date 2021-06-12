The fight of the Uruguayan youtuber Yao Cabrera and the former boxing champion Chino Maidana already has a date and place. It will be in December at Luna Park. The transmission in Argentina will be free and on TV, while the rest of the world will be able to see it via streaming.

The event will feature not just one but four fights, with Cabrera and Maidana being the main one. “We plan to fight the Mole Moli against the Patón Basile and Tigresa Acuña against La Chabona (influencer) ”, said his manager.

Yao doesn’t waste a minute and already has a professional coach. La Mole Moli will be in charge of get it ready for the fight with Maidana, with whom he already fires one entertaining preview back and forth: “I don’t fight with amateurs, but to you I’m going to beat you up so you can leave the country”.

Another influencer who got into this round trip that started on social media but seems to be taking shape is Santi Maratea, who mentioned it in their stories disbelieving from Yao’s word: “Guys, do you think that if Yao loses, he will leave the country?”

The influencer Santiago Maratea got into the fight between Yao Cabrera and Chino Maidana.

The Uruguayan did not miss the comment and challenged Maratea, not to fight, but to join the organization of the fight that has two objectives. “First, to help to the people who really need it and second, to help the boxing that today is off in Argentina ”, he details in conversation with Clarion.

“A fight of a boxer with an influencer serves, it enhances boxing. The next day all the children wake up wanting to go to an academy. It helps what sport is, no matter how much people see it as a show, “he says. Cabrera.

The youtuber has been in the country for six years, when he reached 18, making videos with practical jokes in the street that quickly went viral. He is the anti influencer, since he has a bad reputation for being a born provocateur. However, he says that Yao Cabrera is a fictional character.



Chino Marcos Maidana promised to knock out Yao Cabrera, the Uruguayan youtuber who challenged him to fight.

How Yao Cabrera trains to face Chino Maidana

-How do you prepare for the fight? What does your training consist of?

-For the fight I prepare very well, but mentally it is ruining me Because knowing that in six months Chino Maidana will be in a ring with me, knowing what that man hits, knowing that he boxed all of them, knowing that out of 40 fights he won 35 and 31 went by knockout, mentally it is killing me but hey the training is hard. I am training two or three hours a day and the reality is that I do not know anything about boxing.

-What expectations do you have regarding the competition?

-Really great expectations, watching the shows that were previously of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, I consider that today the world lacks entertainment, show and fun. I am sure that after this, it will be history. It’s going to have a higher rating than Masterchef and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m very motivated.

-You promised that if you lost, you would go to Argentina. How do we know that you are going to do that? Who would you swear by?

-I swear by Wifi Team that we are a team of more than 300 people and that if Wifi goes down, all those people who are underneath, and their families too, and it would never fail them. I really want to go, I have already completed my cycle in Argentina.



Yao Cabrera with another look change several years ago.

-What projects do you have for the future beyond the fight? What can you tell us about?

-My projects are directed on the side of the music. I am aiming for the artistic part. Doing something more professional, like being a youtuber does not generate the same thing that it generated me before. I want to start a new cycle as a musician or singer, as a series producer, as a reality TV producer, like what I’m doing now that is much more on the business side.

-What is your dream?

-My dreams are being renewed. I go for one, I fulfill it and I go for another. I’ve been thinking about the boxing fight for three years. It arose in my mind and afterwards I put it into practice, we bring it down to the ground. Today my dream that I have in my mind and I have not yet fulfilled it, is to be able to have my freedom. Freedom to be able to do what I want, leave here, go there. I want my freedom. Today I feel a bit trapped with the Covid issue. That is my dream, to achieve my freedom.

The background of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

The fight between Yao Cabrera and the Chinese Maidana began to organize as soon as the one of another youtuber against a boxer finished: Logan paul Y Floyd mayweather jr.

The ex boxer and the youtuber faced each other in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States, and there was no winner: completed all eight rounds in a nearly packed stadium, with million dollars raised and millions more who followed the fight for multiple audiovisual platforms.

Mayweather, who held a professional undefeated from 50-0-0, returned from retirement after four years of official inactivity.

Logan Paul, a influencer With more than 20 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, he never starred in an official boxing match. But for both, beyond circus of the show, it was a billionaire business.