Service “Yandex.Taxi” on Friday, June 11, denied the blocking of its activities by the court in Kazakhstan.

“This court decision does not block the work of Yandex.Taxi in Kazakhstan. Our service is working and will continue to work. As for the patent dispute, the company is filing an appeal, ”the service said.

Earlier in the day Telegram channel Finance.kz reported that the Alma-Ata court of first instance ruled to ban the Yandex.Taxi service and block the application in Kazakhstan.

According to the portal Informburo.kz, judge of the specialized interdistrict economic court of Alma-Ata Aigul Turalieva partially satisfied the claim filed by G-Taxi LLP. She decided to block access on the territory of Kazakhstan by links to download applications “Yandex.Go” and “Yandex.Pro” in the AppStore and Google Play and the information posted there, as well as the web version of the personal account “Yandex.Pro” and the site for ordering a taxi from the browser.

The court decision did not come into legal force, and now the application is working. The company believes that the service will continue its further work.

G-Taxi has filed a lawsuit against Yandex.Taxi over its patented taxi ordering system. As noted by Finance.kz, this system consists of a GPS tracker built into a mobile device, a mobile application for the user and driver, and a server application for processing. The plaintiff received a patent when various taxi services were already operating not only all over the world, but also in Kazakhstan.

However, G-Taxi accused Yandex.Go of using the utility model under the patent and violating their exclusive rights. Yandex.Go did not agree with the accusation, explaining that they do not use the server, website, tracker, taxi search and ordering application, as well as the application for accepting and processing an order, which were identified as features of a utility model under the patent.

According to Finance.kz, G-Taxi paid only 5,700 tenge (962.76 Russian rubles) in taxes for seven years of work, while the company employs fewer than five people.